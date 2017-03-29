Hot Downloads

Arjun and Kheya to grace Zee Bangla’s Rannaghar

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 12:03 PM

Time to smile as we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Rannaghar!

Readers, actors Arjun Chakrabarty and Kheya will be seen gracing the forthcoming episode of the cookery show.  

Now guess what the recipe of the evening would be?

Well, it’s Tel Koi and Rui Posto.

Sounds delicious! Isn’t it?

Shooting of the episode is complete and we hear it’s full of adda, fun and enjoyment.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by the beautiful lady Sudipa Chatterjee, it will be aired on 29 March at 4.30 Pm.

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

