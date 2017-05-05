Arjun to find out about Samay-Maya’s past in Beyhadh?

Dhamaka dhamaka and more dhamaka!!!

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) will showcase some really thrilling tracks ahead.

As readers would know Maya (Jennifer Winget) forced Samay (Piyush Sahdev) to get engaged to Saanjh (Aneri Vajani). And now during the engagement ceremony, Samay will meet Maya and confess his love towards her.

He will tell Maya that he continues to love him and pines for her attention. He will further share that he is getting engaged to Saanjh only to make her happy.

Shared a source, “While the two will be interacting, Maya, at her smirking best will try to get close to him. She will also tell him that she knows her love will never fade from Samay’s heart.”

While the two will be upto this, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) will walk into the room. A shocked Maya will try to cook up stories and also cover Samay.

Will Arjun find their past affair? Will he get to know about Samay-Maya’s plan of destroying Saanjh?

For that you will have to wait and watch!

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

