Arjun to learn Preeti’s truth in Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi

Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi has big revelation lined in the show.

The show is keeping viewers glued with each development and now they have another high end sequence for its ardent viewers.

As we know, Preeti’s (Simran Sharma) husband Arjun (Archi Pratik) is unaware about her real intentions and also that she is behind all the conspiracy happening in the Rathod family.

However, Arjun will soon know Preeti’s real avatar. This big revelation will leave Arjun in a big shock.

According to our sources, Arjun will happen to hear all the conversation between Mandira and Preeti. This conversation will expose Preeti and that she is the real vamp and her motive is to destroy the Rathod family.

Stay tuned this space for further development on the show.