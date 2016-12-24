Hot Downloads

Arjun-Maya’s steamy underwater romance in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2016

Loyal viewers of Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) will soon be treated with a sizzling romantic sequence of Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Maya (Jennifer Winget). 

The couple takes the show to a different level with their scorching chemistry. Steamy isn't just a word to describe their on-screen camaraderie.

Pop the popcorns and witness a hot and sizzling episode in the daily.

As per a source, Maya and Arjun will visit Mauritius for a project. However, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) will doubt on them hence she will decide to follow them.

During the project completion, Maya and Arjun will have a special and romantic sensuous sequence as they will get intimate underwater. While there will be no physical intimacy (we mean the two won’t lock lips), crackling bonding of Arjun-Maya will be palpable.

This jodi definitely would give strong competition to the other on-screen pairs in Indian television.

We tried reaching Kushal but he was busy shooting for the show.

The sequence will air sometime next week. Are you excited for this hot and steamy scene?

Tags > Arjun-Maya, Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, underwater romance, Sony TV, Beyhadh, Mauritius, Aneri Vajani,

