Cinevistaas Ltd.'s popular romantic thriller is keeping the audience's curiosity at its peak with its exciting twists and turns.

As the series is slowly reaching towards its climax, the viewers can expect some more high voltage drama in its upcoming episodes.

Maya (Jennifer Winget) has finally entered in Arjun's (Kushal Tandon) life after five years to take revenge from him. Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, the duo will finally come face to face.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes, Maya and Arjun will finally meet each other during a Navratri celebration. Arjun will be furious on Maya after seeing her and he will point a gun to shoot her.

OMG! Will Arjun shoot Maya? Well, the viewers will have to stay hooked to the ongoing episodes!

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

