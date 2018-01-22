Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Armaann Tahil joins Ridhima Pandit in Deewane Anjane’s Republic Day episode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 01:13 PM

Mumbai, January 22, 2018: As Republic Day is around the corner, TV shows across channels are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with their special episodes.

Big Magic’s popular daily drama Deewane Anjaane (Creative Eye) will soon be airing a special episode for Republic Day on the 26th of January.

Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’s fame Ridhima Pandit will be making a guest appearance on the special episode for Republic Day. According to the sequence, Ridhima will be attending the Republic Day event that will be hosted by LK (Gaurav Sharma) and his dhaba.

Talented actor Armaann Tahil, who was last seen in popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhiand Naamkarann, will be joining Ridhima Pandit for this special episode.

We hear that Armaann will be seen as Bunty, the celebrity manager of Ridhima Pandit. His character will be a loud  Punjabi character.

We tried reaching out to Armaann but he remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Ridhima Pandit, Republic Day, Deewane Anjane, Creative Eye, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Naamkarann, special episode, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days