Armaann Tahil joins Ridhima Pandit in Deewane Anjane’s Republic Day episode

Mumbai, January 22, 2018: As Republic Day is around the corner, TV shows across channels are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with their special episodes.

Big Magic’s popular daily drama Deewane Anjaane (Creative Eye) will soon be airing a special episode for Republic Day on the 26th of January.

Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’s fame Ridhima Pandit will be making a guest appearance on the special episode for Republic Day. According to the sequence, Ridhima will be attending the Republic Day event that will be hosted by LK (Gaurav Sharma) and his dhaba.

Talented actor Armaann Tahil, who was last seen in popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhiand Naamkarann, will be joining Ridhima Pandit for this special episode.

We hear that Armaann will be seen as Bunty, the celebrity manager of Ridhima Pandit. His character will be a loud Punjabi character.

We tried reaching out to Armaann but he remained unavailable for comments.

