Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Naamkarann on Star Plus has some major twists in store for its viewers as the makers are all set to introduce a new entrant.

The loyal audience of the series would know how Juhi’s (Poonam Preet) fake death had been planned.

But a secret can’t be kept hidden for long and the truth will finally be revealed!

Post the revelation, to make the storyline spicier, talented actor, Armaann Tahil, who was last seen in popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on Sony TV and Zindagi Ki Mehek on Zee TV has been roped in to play a key role.

Our source informs us that Armaann will essay a senior journalist named Adheer.

He will expose Neil (Zain Imam) through media. He will bring truth to the surface by elaborating on how he planned to fake Juhi's death and got Ragini Pandit (Maninee Mishra) arrested. He will be seen interviewing Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) and Ragini on the case.

When we contacted Armaann, he confirmed his entry in the show.

It would be interesting to watch how the drama unfolds with this new entry in the daily soap.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.