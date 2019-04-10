Arnav to slip into depression in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

MUMBAI: Voot’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been quite popular among the audiences.

Viewers enjoy Mishti and Ruhaan’s chemistry.

In the previous episodes, viewers witnessed that Pari has confessed o Arnavthat she is in love t. Arnav, who is head over heels in love with Pari, thinks that she has started to feel the same for him. However, his happiness is short-lived when Pari discloses that she is actually in love with Ruhaan.

Arnav is taken aback to hear this. He loses all hope of being with Pari and slips into depression.

Will Pari confess her feelings to Ruhaan? How will Mishti react to Pari’s feelings for him?

