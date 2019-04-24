Arohi points a gun at Deep in court in Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Mein Marjawan is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Arohi, Deep, and Netra's confusion has come to an end with Tara's death. Now, a new mystery unfolds.



Now, it's a fight to find Tara's murderer. Arohi suspects Deep as she finds major clues against him.



Arohi sees Deep's ring at the murder location and presents it in court. However, the court is not ready to believe that a blind man can kill someone.



Arohi thus blindfolds herself and points a gun at Deep in court.



Arohi makes her point clear that Deep is blind but not deaf. He can kill someone based on where he thinks their voice is coming from.



It will be interesting to see how Arohi proves Deep guilty. Or will Deep get away again?