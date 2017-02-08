Arpit Ranka is the new ‘villain’ in Sony TV’s Hanumaan

The mythological drama Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Contiloe) is all set to see a new entry which will create havoc in Ram’s (Gagan Malik) life.

As viewers know, Ram successfully managed to kill Ravana (Saurav Gurjar) and now his brother Ahiravan aka Mahiravana will enter the scene. The character not known to many will be projected on TV for the first time.

Playing the strong character will be talented actor Arpit Ranka. Gaining fame with his Duryodhan act in Mahabharat, Arpit is currently part of Chandra Nandni (he will shuttle between both the projects).

Coming to the character, as per info provided online, King Mahiravana was summoned by Ravana before he was killed by Ram. He is a rakshasha, ruler of a world outside earth. He will be powerful and pledge to kill Ram and Lakshman.

As per sources Arpit will soon start shooting and his entry will air soon.

When we spoke to Arpit he confirmed the development but refused to shed more light.

