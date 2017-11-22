Without a trace of doubt one can say, Arshi is one of the most controversial contestants on Colors' Bigg Boss 11. the lady has always hit the headlines for wrong reasons.

In the last episode the ardent viewers of The Endemolshine produced flagship show saw how Arshi was piqued by Priyank's allegation about her being provocatice with men in the glass walled mansion. As a part of the task, Priyank Sharma had put allegations that Arshi keeps flirting with every man in the house and that she gyms in a provocative manner. Arshi took all his comments to heart and that led to a bitter showdown between the duo.

Twitterati too went beserk and they came down on the Splitsvilla contestant for being disrespectful against her. In fact there were many who stated that he should learn some manners and know how to talk to a lady. But it is not fair if the guy is always being targeted and people are being completely oblivious to Arshi's actions just because she is a woman!

One surely needs to know more about her before we get down to the conclusion. Why do we say so? In an unseen video on Voot.com, Arshi Khan uses vulgar words to an extent that made Hiten Tejwani go deaf for the moment. The unseen video sees Arshi, Shilpa and Puneesh Sharma using abusive words but in a funnier way. However, Hiten Tejwani who was sitting at the dining area, closed his ears to avoid listening.

(Alos Read: Arshi rubs butter all over Hiten's sculpted bare chest at Sunny Leone's behest)

Puneesh also sang a vulgar song, which Arshi Khan repeated very happily. She sang the song and also said Hiten, “you can close your ears, I’ll write and give you this.”

Hiten walks away from there while Vikas Gupta in embarrassment covers his face with the hand. Vikas then tells Puneesh and Arshi that this thing will go on television. Puneesh then replies that he is on the show for himself and not for his parents. He has no fear if this thing goes on air.

Well, no doubt Arshi is playing pretty well and she continues with her antics and indeed her actions are paying off. Earlier she has had spats with TV bahu Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta and almost every other contestant in the house this season.

You can go and watch the video on Voot! Meanwhile, Hina Khan, Sapna, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde are nominated for this week’s eviction. Let’s wait and watch, who leaves the house on this Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar.