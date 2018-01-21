Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Arth is my carbon copy; we will be a rocking duo when he grows up: Kunal Bhatia

If it weren’t for the social media savvy generation, we wouldn’t have had the chance to go all awww over the adorable pictures shared by good-looking actor parents.

It’s almost a week that Kunal Bhatia turned a proud father of a baby boy and he just cannot hold back is joy!  The parents recently hosted a naming ceremony where they named the new born ‘Arth’. The name is not only distinguished but also classic and in a tete-a-tete with Kunal, he spoke about the inspiration behind naming his son Arth.

He said, “Arth not only means mother earth but also denotes the word, 'meaning.' My mother-in-law named my boy Arth. He looks exactly like me! I am sure we are going to be a rocking duo when he grows up. I even wrote an elaborate poem in connotation to – Go find, what do you mean by yourself, Abstract of all, the Earth itself. “

Tellychakkar.com wishes Kunal hearty congratulations!

