Arun ‘Lakshman’ Mandola’s interesting connection with a statue

The good looking hunk Arun Mandola, who is playing Lakshman in Sony TV’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman (Contiloe) has impressed the audience with his performance.

Arun, feels blessed to bag this role and above all, he feels he was destined to play the role of Lakshman.

Wondering why?

Let us tell you...

Well from the time Arun moved to Mumbai, there was a statue in the busy round of Oshiwara that kept on drawing him towards itself.

There would be times when he on a walk with friends, would stand still staring at it, while his buddies walked ahead.

Shared the actor, “I was mysteriously drawn towards the statue and something about its magical aura since the time I first came to Mumbai. I would just stop and gaze at it while the passing traffic would honk, my friends yell at me but my mind would be lost trying to decipher what this statue was trying to tell me.”

Time passed by and then one day, and Arun got busy with Hanumaan, he finally managed to get his answers.

“As we were doing a photoshoot, I was asked to pose in the same position like the statue was in. That’s when I knew why I was drawn to the statue, and why I managed to grab this role,” he stated.

The actor said that he couldn’t have asked for more from God when he signed the contract for the show.

“Today when I am travel back home from shoots, this statue seems to smile at me and say – ‘You got my hint a little late son, this is what I was telling you all these years,’ concluded Arun.

Wow! That’s an interesting trivia!!!