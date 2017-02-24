Ash King to grace Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

All the Ash King fans can smile as we bring a piece of good news for you!

The popular musician will be seen crooning in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1.

There is more on the platter, readers…

Guess who would be shaking booty to his tune?

Well, it’s the actors of Deep Jwele Jai and Bhootu.

Sounds super interesting, isn’t it?

So, gear up for the episode.

Anchored by actress Rachana Banerjee, it will air on 26 February at 8 pm.

For the uninitiated, both Deep Jwele Jai and Bhootu will go off air soon.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.