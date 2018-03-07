Home > Tv > Tv News
Ashi Singh sports a saree for the first time in Yeh Un Dinon...

Mumbai: Love stories are eternal. Emotional love notes and mementoes gifted by loved ones are cherished forever, irrespective of its material value.

In the recent track after the wedding ceremony of Naina’s sister on Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the entire group of youngsters are busy with preparations for the farewell of senior students. During the earlier school trip to Mt. Abu, Naina had gifted a sweater to Sameer this time, Sameer gifts his grandmother’s saree to Naina as a token of his love.

Ashi always had a wish of wearing a saree for her school farewell but was unable to do so. Her unfulfilled dream turned into a reality owing to the farewell track wherein she got the opportunity to wear an elegant one.

Ashi Singh shared, “I love to dress in different costumes and I am getting to do it in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai! A few months ago, I got a chance to dress up as Juliet, and this time, I get to wear my favourite ethnic wear – a saree. I always wanted to wear a saree for my school’s farewell function but never found the right one. Thanks to the production house, I got my wish fulfilled and even got to choose my saree for the sequence. Initially, I struggled a bit while draping it, but with a little help, I got my act together and the saree was successfully draped."

What do you think about Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

She continued, "I clicked a few photos and sent them to my mother who also appreciated it. Everyone on the sets loved my ethnic look for the farewell sequence and I hope I get to wear another saree soon. It’s a sweet moment in the track where Sameer gifts his Nani’s saree to Naina to express his love.”

