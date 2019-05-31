Ashish Dixit and Shweta Kanoje tie the knot in style

MUMBAI: Television actors Ashish Dixit and Shweta Kanoje recently tied knot in Nagpur.

The duo looked ethereal on their big day. Ashish made the risky choice of wearing a vibrant red Sherwani, but we must say that he rocked the look, whereas Shweta complimented Ashish by wearing a red lehenga. She looked nothing less than stunning in beautiful ethnic jewellery and flawless make-up.

See the pictures.

TellyChakkar would like to extend our heartfelt good wishes to the newly wedded couple.