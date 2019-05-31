News

Ashish Dixit and Shweta Kanoje tie the knot in style

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Television actors Ashish Dixit and Shweta Kanoje recently tied knot in Nagpur.

The duo looked ethereal on their big day. Ashish made the risky choice of wearing a vibrant red Sherwani, but we must say that he rocked the look, whereas Shweta complimented Ashish by wearing a red lehenga. She looked nothing less than stunning in beautiful ethnic jewellery and flawless make-up.

See the pictures.

TellyChakkar would like to extend our heartfelt good wishes to the newly wedded couple.

Tags > Ashish Dixit, Shweta Kanoje, Nagpur, sherwani, red lehenga, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days