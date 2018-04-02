Ashish Kaul’s vision and perseverance is enduring: Nidhi Shetty

Mumbai: Ashish Kaul is one actor who never seems to take a backseat!

Seen in some of the extremely popular shows such as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Sony TV), Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) and Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors), the actor has turned mentor for a lot of young aspirants in the likes of Palak Tiwari and Nikki Sharma to name a few.

His new protégé is a 19 year old Nidhi Shetty, who is exploring the south cinema.

Talking about her career plans, Nidhi says, “I’m currently in my second year of Bachelors of Mass Media. I have done a few television ads and print shoots before. Being passionate towards acting and dancing, Ashish sir is guiding me to make a name in the entertainment business. His vision and perseverance is enduring. Infact, he has always been there by my side and guided me throughout my journey till date.

I am starting my career in South cinema but at the same time, I am keen to explore the digital arena.”

We wish Nidhi all the best for her acting career!