Ashish Kaul's spiritual moment

14 Feb 2018 12:45 PM

Mumbai: Mahashivratri, the holy festival marking the union of Lord Shiv and Parvati, was celebrated yesterday all throughout the country.

While a lot of industry folks observed a fast, seasoned actor Ashish Kaul was invited for a grand Shivratri celebration by a known social cause organization in the suburbs of Mumbai. Ashish was thrilled to be a part of the occasion more so because of the uniqueness and the authenticity of the Shivling placed there.

Sharing his divine experience, Ashish averred, "I am ecstatic. It was a very different feeling. I felt consecrated as I could touch Rameshvar lingji floating stone of Ram which is original, brought all the way from rameshvaram. Har Har Mahadev!"

Stay blessed Ashish! 

 
