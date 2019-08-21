Ashish Sharma reveals what helped him overcome his injury

MUMBAI: Ashish Sharma is known for playing Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram and Prithvi Vallabh in Prithvi Vallabh-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi. The actor injured himself while getting back into shape. He had bulked up for a show and couldn’t get back to his original shape owing to injuries.



He recently took to social media and shared that yoga helped him reach his target. He wrote, “Couple of months ago my abducter injury had restricted my movements, my cardio was limited to walking only..I had bulked up for my previous role and now couldn’t get back to my original shape owing to injuries..once again I turned to YOGA, 3months and here I am bending, moving, running, jumping and almost hitting the targeted results..shall reach there soon..work through the pain, be persistent, be patient, be at it just like life.. #yogainspiration #yogahaitohmumkinhai #yoga #acroyoga.”



Take a look below: