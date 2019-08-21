News

Ashish Sharma reveals what helped him overcome his injury

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 08:59 PM

MUMBAI: Ashish Sharma is known for playing Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram and Prithvi Vallabh in Prithvi Vallabh-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi. The actor injured himself while getting back into shape. He had bulked up for a show and couldn’t get back to his original shape owing to injuries.

He recently took to social media and shared that yoga helped him reach his target. He wrote, “Couple of months ago my abducter injury had restricted my movements, my cardio was limited to walking only..I had bulked up for my previous role and now couldn’t get back to my original shape owing to injuries..once again I turned to YOGA, 3months and here I am bending, moving, running, jumping and almost hitting the targeted results..shall reach there soon..work through the pain, be persistent, be patient, be at it just like life.. #yogainspiration #yogahaitohmumkinhai #yoga #acroyoga.”

Take a look below: 

Tags > Ashish Sharma, Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram, Prithvi Vallabh, Prithvi Vallabh-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Shaminn
Shaminn
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Ambika
Ambika

past seven days