Ashish Vidyarthi joins ALTBalaji’s Mission Over Mars

MUMBAI: On the special occasion of TV queen Ekta Kapoor’s birthday, ALTBalaji announced its forthcoming web-series titled M.O.M (Mission Over Mars).



The series is an intriguing narrative on a quartet of brilliant women scientists who chart the journey of ISA's (Indian Space Agency) Mission over Mars right from inception to execution. Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists is none other than the brilliant Sakshi Tanwar, who is well known for her splendid roles in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.



The web-show will also feature talented actress Mona Singh of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame and actresses Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.



TellyChakkar has learned that noted and versatile actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has a list of movies to his credit, has joined the cast of Mission Over Mars.



The actor will be seen playing one of the scientists.



Here’s wishing Ekta and the team of M.O.M good luck!