MUMBAI: It seems young actress Ashnoor Kaur is in awe of Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi as she can’t stop admiring them!



The trio has a connection due to the hit TV series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has seen multiple generations on the show.



Well, Ashnoor played the role of young Naira, and post leap, Shivangi stepped into the shoes of the character. Also a part of the show during the transition was Hina Khan. She played the role of Akshara, but eventually quit the show as there wasn't much to explore.



Now, when Ashnoor was asked for a TBH (to be honest) for the two actresses, she went on to write adorable things about them.



Calling Hina her fashion inspiration, she wrote, “Lovee her! the way she carries herself is just perfect! Is really humble. My fasion inspiration. And has shown her versatility as an actor already. #ShreKhan."



Touched by her words, Hina, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wrote, “Awwww my lil one."



For Shivangi, she wrote, “Love my big version,. Very sweet and always treats me like a baby! (one thing I really like) Cheers, #Naira rocksss!"



Shivangi, who continues to win hearts as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, replied with a heart.



Take a look at the posts right here: