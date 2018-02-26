Ashnoor Kaur set to debut on the silver screen

Mumbai: Young talent Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently seen on Sony TV’s magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh, is all set to shine on the silver screen.

Yes, Ashnoor has bagged a big banner upcoming movie where she will be seen in a key role.

Our source informs us that Ashnoor has bagged Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming flick 'Manmarjiyaan' in which she has been roped in to play Tapsee’s younger sister. It’s going to be a prominent role.

When TellyChakkar contacted Ashnoor, she confirmed being a part of the movie but refused to divulge any details.

The cast and crew are currently shooting for the movie in Amritsar.

TellyChakkar wishes Ashnoor all the best!