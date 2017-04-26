Ashok Lokhande bags Shashi Sumeet’s next!

Noted actor Ashok Lokhande, currently impressing viewers in Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji is known for his impeccable acting skills.

The actor, from what we hear, has now bagged another project for Shashi Sumeet Production Pvt Ltd, to be launched on SAB TV.

Tellychakkar.com has been updating readers of the upcoming comedy drama. As reported, Karan Veer Mehra and Shruti Seth have been finalized to play the lead roles. And other actors who will join them are Amita Khopkar, Tanvi Thakkar and Khushbu Thakkar.

As per our sources, Ashok will portray Karan Veer Mehra’s father role in the drama.

When we buzzed Ashok he refused to talk about the project.

We wish Ashok good luck on his new project!