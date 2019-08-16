News

Astha Agarwal and Chhaya Vora join Colors' Shubh Aarambh

By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Aug 2019 07:58 AM
Here we are back with another update on Shashi Sumeet Production’s new show titled Shubh Aarambh on Colors.
 
For the uninitiated, the above mentioned production house is bringing a love story starring Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2 fame Akshit Sukhija and actress Mahima Makwana who is known for stint in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, in the lead roles (as reported by us).
 
 
We also mentioned about actors Jiten Lalwani, Shubhangi Latkar and Pallavi Rao have also been roped in for the show
 
 
According to our sources, two more actors have joined the cast of Shubh Aarambh. They are Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal fame Astha Agarwal and Chhaya Vora who has featured in TV show Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki and movie Malamaal Weekly.
 
We have heard that Astha will play the character of male lead Akshit’s Bhabhi and Chhaya as his aunt in the serial.
 
We could not get through the actresses for their comment. 
