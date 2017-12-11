Audiences call Rocky's proposal to Hina 'PUBLICITY STUNT'; Rocky reacts

Every time we write about Bigg Boss, we feel we are repeating ourselves in terms of describing the goings on in the household. Be it the mere mention of the awkward trail of emotions or the change in loyalities or the paid shenanigans, nothing seems to be ever ending within the four walls of the glass mansion.

This time we are going to talk about the proposal by Rocky Jaiswal to his actress-girlfriend Hina Khan. Although a sweet thing to do, the question which is raised is that why on Bigg Boss 11?

In the earlier seasons of the reality series, one has even witnessed a marriage and therefore, the proposal

Hina is one contestant who has always been in the limelight since the season began. Today she has been making headlines for crying over Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi’s fight.

A few days back her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal had proposed to her on the show. This was when Bigg Boss had invited the near and dear ones of the contestants inside the house for a while. While for most of the other contestants, either their mother or father came, for Hina it was her boyfriend, Rocky.

Now in a conversation with a media portal, Rocky has reacted on people calling the proposal a publicity stunt. He said, ”When you are close you don’t realize that the bliss of togetherness is a privilege. It took this distance of two months and more to bridge that gap and we became closer only this time without being around each other in the physical form.

He added on further saying, ”And in that moment we didn’t care if there were 100 cameras or even a thousand as all that mattered is that we can be true to each other and that’s exactly what happened.”

