Auritra Ghosh in Vikram Bhatt’s new web series Holy Cross

MUMBAI: A few hours ago TellyChakkar reported that Param Singh most likely to play the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s new web series on his OTT platform VB on the Web.

Now we have learnt that beautiful actress Auritra Ghosh of Love, Breakups, Zindagi fame has been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

The web series will have a sci-fi backdrop and Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt will be directing the show.

A source close to the project revealed that the web series will tentatively named Holy Cross.

We tried contacting the actress for confirmation but she remained unavailable.