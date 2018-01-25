Avani to SLAP Piyush in Sasural Simar Ka

Mumbai, 25 January 2018The drama around the mystery box in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has build up such that it has started impacting each and every family member’s life.

In the recent past, we noticed the family is assuming that Sanjana (Krissann Barretto) has lost control over her mind and this drama will repeat yet again when Sanjana will dream about her kid calling out to her. She will confide the same in Sameer (Rohan Mehra) and the latter will feel that she is losing her mind.

On the other hand, Piyush (Varun Sharma) will end up putting a mangalsutra around Avani’s (Monica Sharma) neck by mistake. Avani will obviously fume with rage and will slap him. To add more fuel to the fire, Hema will become pessimistic and will create a hue and cry about how her daughter’s life has become hell post this incident.

