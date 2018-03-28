Avinash to play the lead in Somsersault’s next; Priyanka and Sheena roped in

Mumbai: New show is making its way very soon on Star Plus!

The project being in question is produced by Somsersault who have earlier rolled out a TV show named Khauff Begins Ringa Ringa Roses on Life OK.

The show tentatively titled as Maryam will have Muslim background revolving around three sisters.

The makers have roped in TV hottie Avinash Mishra to play the main lead role. The Sethji and Ishqbaaaz fame Avinash was supposed to be seen in 4 Lions Films’ upcoming show. However, we have heard that due to some reasons the project has been scrapped and he has been given nod for Somsersault’s next.

Also, we have got to know that TV actress Sheena Bajaj, who was last seen in Colors’ Thapki Pyaar Ki and Jana Na Dil Se Door fame Priyanka Kandwal have been roped in to play the female leads.

The upcoming show will also feature a child actor whose name will be Maryam. The character of Maryam will be portrayed by an Indore based newbie.

We reached out to actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!