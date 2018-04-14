Avni to reveal a shocking truth to Saisha in Star Plus’ Naamkarann

Mumbai: A new twist is set to unfold in the coming episodes of Star Plus’ popular show Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

In the recent episodes of the series, we have witnessed some major drama where it was revealed that Saisha (Payal Bhojwani) is pregnant and she was married to KK (Zaan Khan). Now when it seems that all things are getting well in Saisha’s life, a shocking truth will shake her in the forthcoming episodes.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show, Avni (Aditi Rathore) will reveal a shocking truth to Saisha. Avni will reveal that she is Vidyut’s (Karam Rajpal) daughter and Saisha will be shattered to know that her father is a criminal and is behind bars.

For the uninitiated, Saisha is Vidyut and Juhi’s (Poonam Preet) daughter Mishti, who was raised by Avni after Juhi’s death.

What do you think about Naamkarann?

What will Saisha do now after learning the truth? How will Avni console her?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favorite shows.