Star Plus’ popular drama Naamkarann is gearing up for an interesting sequence to keep its viewers glued to the TV screens. The upcoming episodes will showcase a unique blend of drama, emotions and dance.

Soon audiences will see their favourite Avni (Aditi Rathore) in a whole new avatar to help Juhi (Poonam Preet).

According to the forthcoming plot, “Avni will decide to free Juhi from the brothel. Hence, she will don the look of a desi housewife with a big glaring red line of vermillion that fills the partition of her hair, her body draped in an orange coloured sari, and those big rimmed spects. Take a look!

On the other hand, Gurumaa will sell Juhi to a Dubai based arbi (a millionaire) and would ask him to take along Juhi with him in few days. She will also be forced to do a mujra (dance performance by tawaifs or courtesans) dance.

According to our sources, Poonam will dance on the tunes of Devdas’ song Hamesha Tumko Chaha.

Avni, who would reach the brothel in her disguised look and will overhear Gurumaa haggling over Juhi's price with her prospective buyers. Avni will later inform Neil and they both will plan something to rescue Juhi from the bawdy house.

Will Avni and Neil manage to emancipate Juhi from the bordello?

Naamkarann is produced by Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada.