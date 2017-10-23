Rannvijay Singha has been one father who has been very protective father. Well all fathers are protective but Singha has been extra cautious even when it came to revealing his daughter’s face.

Roadies fame Singha has a pretty daughter named Kainaat and on the auspicious day of Diwali, he has finally revealed her face to the world. After 10 months of the birth of his daughter, Rannvijay posted pictures of her on his social media handle.

Singha who has been hosting Splitsvilla and Roadies got hitched to his London based girlfriend Prianka Vohra on 14 April 2014. The proud father has also made an Instagram handle of her beautiful daughter.

Have a look at the precious Kainaat Singha who will literally make your heart skip a beat.

Happy Diwali to everyone!! #satnamwaheguru A post shared by Kainaat Singha (@singhakainaat) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Mama Singha and I #tb #londonautumn #2017 #sorrydadshebeatyoutoit #greenstgarden #missingdaddy #myhero #myeverything #satnamwaheguru A post shared by Kainaat Singha (@singhakainaat) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT