Awww! Erica accompanies Shaheer as he buys his new Merc!

Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev from Sony TV’s popular show ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ has become a youth icon, and is appreciated for his portrayal of the character in the show. The handsome actor who is rumored to be dating his co-star Erica Fernandes, recently became a proud owner of a brand new Mercedes yet again.

Interestingly, the actor who already owns a BMW and a Mercedes Cabriolet, went to buy his new luxury along with his parents, as well as Erica (ahem ahem!!). His parents, brother and Erica were present there to welcome the new addition.

Here check out pictures of his brand new car:

Awww, isn't that really sweet!!!