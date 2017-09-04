Alchemy Films’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar's interesting twists and turns never fail to keep the audience hooked to its episodes.

The popular daily which airs on Star Plus will be coming up with another interesting twist wherein Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) will be in trouble.

Ardent viewers would already know that Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh) who hates men had asked Mohini (Preetika Rao) to stay away from Ayaan so that she doesn’t fall in love and get betrayed later.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, Kamini will call the cops to get Ayaan arrested.

OMG! Wondering why? Read on –

Ayaan will try to clarify all the misunderstanding by telling Mohini that he loves only her and not Madhvi (Heena Parmar). Thus, he will wait outside Mohini’s house but will get noticed by Kamini. Kamini will get angry on seeing Ayaan. She will call the cops for his arrest so that he stays away from Mohini. Ayaan will get beaten up by the cops and this will hurt Mohini.

Will Mohini be able to save Ayaan from the cops? Only time will tell.

(Read: Inder Mehta to suffer a heart attack on Love Ka Hai Intezaar)

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.