After impressing the audience with his dancing skills on the stage of celebrity couple dance reality show Star Plus' Nach Baliye 8, the good looking and popular actor Mohit Sehgal has turned into an on-screen choreographer.

Yeah, Mohit made a comeback to fiction series with Star Plus’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) where he plays Ayaan, an aspirant choreographer who falls in love with Kamini’s (Sanjeeda Sheikh) daughter Mohini (Preetika Rao).

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Mohit shared his experience of being associated with the daily, his role and a lot more. Read on –

Mohit shared with us, “I am enjoying my character and I am having a good time shooting with all the actors here. I am receiving positive feedbacks from the people and I like it.”

When we asked Mohit to comment on the connection between the role of a choreographer for this series after his journey as a dancer on Nach Baliye, then he commented, “Of course, I got the feeling that both the things got connected and I know how difficult it was (chuckles). I thought that again there will be so many difficulties but in this show, there won’t be any hardcore dance. There will be some moves and grooves that the people will enjoy watching.”

Mohit took around a year’s time to return to fiction. He says, “Yea, I was waiting for a good role to play. It’s a nice character and I liked the story too. I am working with Star Plus again so it’s like a homely feeling for me. I haven’t worked with producer Siddharth P Malhotra before and I have been listening good things about him, for instance, I heard, he is a good producer to work with and I have been looking forward to work with him. Now, I am happy working with him. It’s a good team.”

Interestingly, Mohit was supposed to play the lead opposite Preetika in Beintehaa (Fortune Productions) but it couldn’t materialize. Now the duo are working together and their on-screen chemistry is being well appreciated by the audience. We asked Mohit to share something about the off-screen bond he shares with Preetika. He revealed, “It has been just a few week’s time that we have known each other. We all have our lunch together and it is always fun. We could have worked together during Beintehaa but it didn't materialize. So, when we both met again during the mock shoot, we both were laughing and thinking that this should materialize now and we should be working together and now it did so we are happy.”

Mohit has been receiving positive feedbacks from his fans and he feels happy about it. He has also received special compliments from his better half Sanaya Irani. He shared with us, “She liked the initial episodes of my entry. She like the show and told me that it’s looking good. The episodes have come out nice and she appreciated everyone’s craft. She has liked the episodes and I hope that the people will like it too as it totally depends on whether the people will like it or not. We are happy to receive positive feedback from the audience. Appreciations make you feel better and motivate you to put more effort in your work. I am grateful to everyone for the positive feedbacks.”

We have mostly seen Mohit playing a romantic guy on-screen. So we asked him whether there is any role in his wish list that he would love to play in future. He told us, “It’s not that I have only played a romantic guy. Munna was a totally different character which I totally loved and enjoyed playing. It was completely a different role. Ayaan is a romantic guy who is a choreographer by profession. It’s a mysterious character and there will be a lot to get revealed about him with the progress of the story.”

“I just want to keep playing different roles and I hope that I will keep getting such roles in future as well. That would be exciting for me and I will enjoy playing it more,” signs off Mohit.

Keep up the good work Mohit.