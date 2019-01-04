Ayub Khan joins Arbaaz Khan and Tanuj Virwani in ZEE5’s next

MUMBAI: After enthralling viewers on the small screen, talented actor Ayub Khan is set to entertain the masses with his digital project.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan and Inside Edge fame Tanuj Virwani roped in for an upcoming series on ZEE5. The project is said be a thriller drama and is produced by Altis Media.

According to our sources, Ayub has now joined the cast to play a pivotal role.



We reached out to him, but he remained unavailable for comment.



Ayub is currently part of Colors’ Shakti and is still remembered for his stint in shows namely Uttaran and Ek Hasina Thi and film Dil Chahta Hai