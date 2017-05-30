Baaji and Pragati to get married again in Zee TV’s Sethji

Time for some band baaja baraat moment in Zee TV’s Sethji (Offshore Productions).

After a high end drama, viewers can now look forward to a grand wedding of Baaji (Avinash Mishra) and Pragati (Rumman Ahmed).

Finally, Sethji (Gurdeep Kohli) will allow the duo to stay in Devsu village after performing a ritual called Sudhi Karan.

As per our sources, since Baaji and Pragati had to marry under severe circumstances, this time it will be grand wedding for both of them in a darbar.

When we contacted the show's lead Avinash, he shared, “For the first time I am shooting for a marriage sequence. Viewers will watch Baaji and Pragati dressed to their best in wedding attire. The coming episodes will definitely keep fans glued to the show.”

Now that Baaji and Pragati will stay in Devsu village, will they manage to win Sethji’s heart?