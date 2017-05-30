Hot Downloads

Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Baaji and Pragati to get married again in Zee TV’s Sethji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2017 03:34 PM

Time for some band baaja baraat moment in Zee TV’s Sethji (Offshore Productions).

After a high end drama, viewers can now look forward to a grand wedding of Baaji (Avinash Mishra) and Pragati (Rumman Ahmed).

Finally, Sethji (Gurdeep Kohli) will allow the duo to stay in Devsu village after performing a ritual called Sudhi Karan.

As per our sources, since Baaji and Pragati had to marry under severe circumstances, this time it will be grand wedding for both of them in a darbar.

When we contacted the show's lead Avinash, he shared, “For the first time I am shooting for a marriage sequence. Viewers will watch Baaji and Pragati dressed to their best in wedding attire. The coming episodes will definitely keep fans glued to the show.”

Now that Baaji and Pragati will stay in Devsu village, will they manage to win Sethji’s heart? 

Tags > Zee TV, Sethji, Offshore Productions, Gurdeep Kohli, Avinash Mishra, Rumman Ahmed,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top