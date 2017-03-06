Baalveer fame Amita Choksi in &TV’s Agnifera

Actress Amita Choksi, who was seen in a motherly avatar on Planet Earth in SAB TV’s Baal Veer, will soon be seen in a new avatar!!

She will join the ensemble cast of Ravi Raj Productions’ upcoming show on &TV, Agnifera.

As we know, Agnifera has Ankit Gera and Yukti Kapoor in lead roles.

For Amita, this will be a challenging role, as she has been cast opposite the power-packed performer, Sunil Singh of Balika Vadhu fame. She will play the mother of the male protagonist, Ankit Gera.

When contacted, Amita confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com, “Yes, this will be my strongest character on TV. I am looking forward to it. However, I cannot disclose anything further at the moment.”

Here’s wishing Amita all the very best!!