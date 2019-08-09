News

Babita and Minni to face new enemy as they shield Hanuman in Patiala Babes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 04:24 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for a new twist.

Hanuman's painful past is revived after receiving the legal papers.

He is lost in ex-wife Imarti's memories and speaks badly with Babita.

Babita thus decides to stay away from Hanuman.

However, Minni has learned the truth and takes charge of the situation. She seeks Babita's support to help Hanuman overcome his past pain.

Babita is not sure, but Minni tells her that Hanuman stood by them when they needed him and that it is their turn now.

In their fight to shield Hanuman, they now have to face a bigger enemy.

This new enemy is Sartaj Singh, who is Imarti's father. He blames Hanuman for everything and wants him to get punished.

Will Babita and Minni manage to save Hanuman?

Tags > Patiala Babes, Sony TV, Sony LIV, Anshoor Kaur, Anirudh Dave, Paridhi Sharma, Hunar Ali, Bhanujeet Sudan, Spoiler Alert, TV show, Upcoming drama, TellChakkar,

