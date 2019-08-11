News

Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag bring out a social message in their Nach Baliye 9 act; become gorillas being hunted in the jungle

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Aug 2019 05:00 PM
MUMBAI: Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag, who are the contestants at the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is performing tremendously well week after week. The couple who have been achieving standing ovations for their acts are both non-dancers and wrestlers by profession. The unique point about their act is the social message that they put in it to send it across through dance and drama as the medium. 
 
In the latest act, the couple danced on the song ‘Sadda Haq’ and had the duo dressed up as gorillas, demanding their rights. The act showed how the poachers, the hunters raid the jungle as if it’s their private property and drag and kill animals as per their convenience and to their own commercial benefit. Through their act, the couple sent out the social message of preservation of the rights of animals, who don’t have the ability to talk like humans and fight for themselves. They brought out the plight of animals as they are rendered helpless when these hunters kill them or take them away to put them in zoological parks, separating them from their families! 
 
Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag are currently one of the strongest couples on Nach Baliye 9 and despite being, non-dancers are putting their best foot forward. All their acts bring forth significant issues and make the audience, the judges and the co-contestants awe-inspired! 
 
Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by Salman Khan and airs every Saturday and sunday, 8 PM, on Star Plus.
Tags > Babita Phogat, Vivek Suhag, Nach Baliye 9, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

past seven days