Babita proves Hanuman innocent in Patiala Babes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 08:16 AM

MUMBAi: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Babita and Hanuman are having their differences over Imarti's case, while Minni is trying to talk to Sardar Singh.

Minni and Nayeem Bi try to make Sardar Singh understand that Hanuman is not wrong, but he refuses to listen to them.

Soon, Babita finds Imarti's letter in Hanuman's belongings, which he had hidden from her.

She asks Minni to read it.

In the letter, Imarti has mentioned that Hanuman is shattered about her illness and that she wants Hanuman to have support even after she is dead.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

