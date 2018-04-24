Home > Tv > Tv News
Babuji finally finds his ladylove in Star Plus' Khichdi

24 Apr 2018 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: They say love finds all, even if you aren’t searching for one. And it seems this saying has come true for Babuji!

You might not believe your eyes, but this love tale is no less than a superhit Bollywood rom-com.

Star Plus’ Khichdi season 3 is all set to showcase a new lovey-dovey tale between Babuji and a modish and upmarket lady.

The lady in question loves her morning walks as much as she loves her doggy, and Babuji just cannot take his eyes off her. So impressed by her enchanting beauty that he daydreams about this ravishing lady!

Moreover, this isn’t one sided love!

What do you think of Khichdi?

Ahem ahem!

The above mentioned role will be played by TV actress Preeti Kochar. Her character falls back in love with Babuji’s charm, and is all set to accept the most humorous and whimsical family!

Now the question arises, will she be able to bear those waggish questions asked by the Parekh Parivar, or will she give up her dream of marrying Babuji? Only time will tell. 

