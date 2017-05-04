Hot Downloads

Bade Ache Lagte Hai's ‘Peehu’ back on TV with Life OK’s next

By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 07:27 PM

The petite power house of talent, Amrita Mukherjee who rose to fame with her role of little ‘Peehu’ in Bade Ache Lagte Hain is all set to amaze the audiences with her comeback in Life OK’s upcoming fiction drama ‘Masoom’. The little actress who is known for her cuteness and charm is returning to television after 3 years.

As per the sources, makers wanted to cast someone who is bubbly in nature and hence the first person they thought of was Amrita Mukherjee. The makers have approached Amrita for the role as they feel she will be best suited and will be able to give justice to the character.

Masoom is a revenge drama. In the show, Amrita will be seen playing the role of lead’s sister in the show. The makers are roping in the popular actors for the show and we hope that we see Amrita soon onboard and enjoy her performance with the show.

