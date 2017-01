Badho Bahu (&TV) lead Rytasha Rathore is a brave girl.

She continues to be committed to her shooting schedule inspite of wriggling in pain.

Yes, the burgeoning talent cut her hand today during a shoot and got stitches.

She took to social media to share her ordeal.

Sid said I was slandering Mr Action Director with that earlier caption. Sid is almost always right. Anyway. Here's my cool new scar that looks like a side profile boob. (Happened during an action sequence on Sunday. I had to smash a tube light on someone. Upon impact the glass cut my right palm.) A photo posted by Rytasha Rathore (@rytash) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:08am PST

We wish her a speedy recovery!!!