Badi Dooooor Se fame Krunal Pandit in Star Plus’ Khichdi

Star Plus’ Khichdi team has opened its gates for another new member in the show.

As we all know, Hats Off’s Khichdi is making comeback on TV and TellyChakkar has been constantly updating on the same to our readers.

Now, according to the latest update, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain and Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Krunal Pandit is roped in for the show.

Along with talented actor Renuka Shahane and Bakhtiyaar Irani, Krunal Pandit will play a cameo in the above cult show.

According to our sources, Krunal will play a baba who would hypnotise people.

Krunal confirmed the news and shared, “Yes, I will be part of Khichdi and I have a very interesting role to play.”

The cast has already begun shooting and it is expected to launch by mid of January (2018).

