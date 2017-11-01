'Rapper Badshah will be doing a "House Party" music show, through which he will be sharing his favourite party songs.

The hour-long MTV BeatsAshow will see Badshah sharing his personal favourite party playlist intended to turn lazy weekends into a happening party, read a statement.

"Weekends are the time when everyone looks to relax and rejuvenate for the upcoming week and nothing helps unwind like good music. 'House Party' with Badshah on will ensure that every party music lover gets to have a good time without leaving the comfort of their house.

"This will be a special segment for up tempo music for all party heads. MTV BEATS ensures that people now have a party on the go, and I am really thrilled to be a part of it," said Badshah.

Badshah is known for numbers like "Mercy", "DJ Waley Babu" and "Chull".

(Source: IANS)




