Badshah's 'Mercy' to premiere on 'Dil Hai Hindustani'

Rapper Badshah will launch his new single "Mercy" on singing reality TV show "Dil Hai Hindustani" on Saturday.

Composed and sung by Badshah, the single will also feature dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb. "Mercy" will be a part of his album "O.N.E", read a statement.

"Since I have been a part of 'Dil Hai Hindustani' for the last three months, this is like family to me and therefore an obvious choice for me to premiere my song in front of such an awesome audience. 'Mercy' is extremely special to me and whoever has heard it has loved the vibe and I am waiting to present the song to my fans worldwide," Badshah said in a statement.

Co-judged by Badshah, filmmaker Karan Johar, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Shalmali Kholgade, 'Dil Hai Hindustani' is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)