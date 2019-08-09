News

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant's Neha Kaul shares the FIRST picture of her baby girl

MUMBAI: Neha Kaul, who has acted in several television soaps, is enjoying the best phase of her life. She has been blessed with parenthood. 

The actress, who tied the knot with Lezly Singh, gave birth to a baby girl on 31 July 2019. Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and express her happiness of welcoming her little angel. In the picture, she can be seen holding her newborn's hand. 

Neha, who acted in soaps like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and was last seen in Bitti Business Wali, captioned the picture as, "When I gave birth to you and you to me, I realized how little I knew about love.

I would die to be with you, has a new meaning now.

@lezly.singh13 God gifted us with a little princess on 31st July.... Thanking everyone for your prayers and well wishes. #itsagirl #princess #newborn #littlefingers #motherhood #newchapter #newlife #babygirl".

Take a look at the post: 

