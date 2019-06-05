News

Bajaj to cross paths with Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Anurag and Prerna 's love story has begun but will end very soon with the entry of Mr. Bajaj.

Mohini finally accepts Prerna and asks Anurag to marry her. With the blessings of the family, Anurag and Prerna decide to get married.

Mohini, Veena, Anupam, and Nivedita are very happy to see Anurag and Prerna’s grand union.

While the family, friends, and media are present for Anurag and Prena’s wedding, Mr. Bajaj also makes his entry.

Mr. Bajaj comes to meet Anurag for business purposes but crosses path with Prerna.

It will be interesting to see what Mr. Bajaj does to separate Anurag and Prerna.  

