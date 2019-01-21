Balraj to come out with his own YouTube channel

MUMBAI: Stand up comedian and host Balraj whose impeccable comic timing has won him several fans will now be connecting with them via his own Youtube channel.

Balraj has gotten several requests from his fans all over to come out with more content on the web and also because they can interact more with him.

Throwing further light on his Youtube channel, Balraj says, “Its a great way to connect with your audience apart from TV. I also feel it is more interactive and the content can be different as compared to TV based content. I’ll be doing stand up pieces, solo monologues and presenting fresh pieces that i write regularly, on the channel. It’s something I’m really excited about and cant wait to launch it” he smiles.