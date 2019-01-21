News

Balraj to come out with his own YouTube channel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 04:52 PM

MUMBAI: Stand up comedian and host Balraj whose impeccable comic timing has won him several fans will now be connecting with them via his own Youtube channel.

Balraj has gotten several requests from his fans all over to come out with more content on the web and also because they can interact more with him.

Throwing further light on his Youtube channel, Balraj says, “Its a great way to connect with your audience apart from TV. I also feel it is more interactive and the content can be different as compared to TV based content. I’ll be doing stand up pieces, solo monologues and presenting fresh pieces that i write regularly, on the channel. It’s something I’m really excited about and cant wait to launch it” he smiles.

Tags > Balraj, YouTube channel, impeccable comic, TellyChakkar, comedian, show, TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his...

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his birthday
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days