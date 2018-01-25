Balraj to donate his body organs after death

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Well known anchor and stand up comedian Balraj who is currently seen in Colors show 'Entertainment Ki Raat' has pledged to donate his organs. The actor has already fulfilled all the legal formalities for the same.

Balraj who is well known in the comedy circuit because of his stint in the shows like Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao, was moved when he read a report about a man dying in Punjab as he couldn’t acquire an organ. The actor decided that he would pledge all his organs to help anyone in need.

He has registered his name in an organisation in Chandigarh, who will help Balraj to donate his organ legally to a needy person. Commenting on the same, Balraj says "I read a post about a man in Punjab who lost his life due to not getting an organ in time, this really pushed me and I decided to donate my organs post my death. Actor Rana Ranbir helped to me get in touch with the concerned officials and Doctors in chandigarh who helped me to get more details regarding the same."

"There are many who lose their lives due to this. I urge people to come ahead and become organ donors,” Balraj urges people while signing off.