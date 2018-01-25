Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Balraj to donate his body organs after death

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 02:46 PM

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Well known anchor and stand up comedian Balraj who is currently seen in Colors show 'Entertainment Ki Raat' has pledged to donate his organs. The actor has already fulfilled all the legal formalities for the same.

Balraj who is well known in the comedy circuit because of his stint in the shows like Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao, was moved when he read a report about a man dying in Punjab as he couldn’t acquire an organ. The actor decided that he would pledge all his organs to help anyone in need.

He has registered his name in an organisation in Chandigarh, who will help Balraj to donate his organ legally to a needy person. Commenting on the same, Balraj says "I read a post about a man in Punjab who lost his life due to not getting an organ in time, this really pushed me and I decided to donate my organs post my death. Actor Rana Ranbir helped to me get in touch with the concerned officials and Doctors in chandigarh who helped me to get more details regarding the same." 

"There are many who lose their lives due to this. I urge people to come ahead and become organ donors,” Balraj urges people while signing off.

Tags > Comedian Balraj, Colors tv, Entertainment Ki Raat, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days